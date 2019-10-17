Police have charged a woman with several drug-related offenses. (FIle photo by Don Bodger)

Woman charged with numerous drug offenses stemming from a raid earlier this year at Island property

Police make arrest on an outstanding warrant dating back to January

A woman wanted on an outstanding warrant pertaining to a raid on a Chemainus property earlier in the year has been arrested and faces additional drug-related charges.

Schivon Metcalf, 40, was arrested Oct. 4 on outstanding charges from a search warrant executed by the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Street Crime Unit in January.

At that time, following an investigation on the Chemainus property, police located two ounces of methamphetamine, quantities of heroin and fentanyl, counterfeit currency, stolen property and other evidence of drug trafficking. The RCMP partnered with the Municipality of North Cowichan and the British Columbia Civil Forfeiture Office who have their own investigations relating to the property.

Following a review of the investigation, Federal Crown Counsel approved two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking in late September against Metcalf.

A warrant was issued for Metcalf and she was arrested on the outstanding charges from January. During the arrest, front line officers located various drugs and paraphernalia related to drug trafficking.

Metcalf has now been charged with an additional three drug trafficking offenses.

“Drug traffickers often select rental properties that will then become hubs for criminal activity and cause considerable strain on neighbourhoods,” noted Const. Kevin Houlgate of the Street Crime Unit.

“The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP will continue to target individuals and properties that negatively impact our communities due to drug trafficking and other illegal activity.”

Previous story
Juul halts sales of fruit, dessert flavours for e-cigarettes in U.S.
Next story
B.C. RCMP officer suing the force for malicious prosecution

Just Posted

Downtown Victoria Green Party office faces break-in

Racelle Kooy’s office saw thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen

West Shore RCMP bust seizes $50,000 worth of drugs

More than 300 grams of cocaine and crack-cocaine seized in Victoria

Downtown Victoria tea shop switches to plastic tea bags

Murchie’s Tea and Coffee says the transition is temporary

Rickter Scale: A novel approach to balancing the books

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

Sooke School District looking for help naming two new West Shore schools

Submissions, voting closes Nov. 1

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of the day’s top stories

POLL: Do you think the day of the federal election should be a statutory holiday?

Increasing voter turnout has long been a goal of officials across the… Continue reading

B.C. RCMP officer suing the force for malicious prosecution

Cpl. Tammy Hollingsworth cleared of wrongdoing after misconduct hearing

Talk to your kids about vaping, B.C.’s top doctor says

B.C. health officials have discovered the first vaping-related illness in the province

Alberta truck convoy plans counter-protest at climate rally with Greta Thunberg

United We Roll organizer says similar protest planned for Swedish teen’s event in Edmonton

COLUMN: Halloween shouldn’t be a purity test

The holiday is a time of pretending and fun

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck

British family deported after ‘accidental’ U.S. border crossing

U.S. officials deny it was mistake, release video of vehicle crossing into Washington from Langley

Kamloops man hangs on to back of stolen truck as suspect speeds away, crashes

The pickup truck was seen leaving the roadway before bursting into flames

Most Read