B.C. police fatally shoot woman barricaded in room with child, weapon

Police watchdog investigating after early-morning shooting in Surrey

A woman is dead after being shot by police in Surrey after she reportedly barricaded herself in a room with a weapon and a toddler.

B.C.'s police watchdog has been called in to investigate the incident, which happened early Thursday morning (Sept. 19).

Surrey RCMP received a call about a "disturbance" at a residence in the 6200 block of 180A Street at about 4:40 a.m., police say.

Staff Sgt. Kris Clark, a BC RCMP media relations officer, noted when police arrived, they learned that a woman had locked herself in a room with a toddler and was holding a weapon near the child.

Two other adults were in the residence at the time and were safely removed by police, Clark added.

"At approximately 5:30 a.m., while interacting with the woman, an officer fired their weapon striking her. Officers and Emergency Health Services, who were already outside of the residence, immediately provided medical assistance, but the woman died at the scene," Clark said.

The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after and started an investigation.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The IIO is asking anyone with video footage or information about the incident to contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.