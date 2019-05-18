BC EHS air ambulance at Sandy Point Campground on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Mother dead, child in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Shuswap campground

The woman was found unresponsive insider her tent and the youth was taken via air ambulance to hospital

One woman is dead and a child is in critical condition after what appears to have been a carbon monoxide poisoning at a private campground in Salmon Arm Saturday morning.

B.C. RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau confirmed to Black Press Media that the woman was found inside her tent at Sandy Point Camground, and that the poisoning is believed to be linked to a stove burning inside the tent.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 10 a.m.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that the child was taken by air ambulance to hospital at about noon.

ALSO READ: Carbon monoxide poisonings prompt warning about detectors

ALSO READ: RCMP caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning

Manseau said that the poisoning was localized to inside the tent, and other campers are not at risk.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Montreal health authorities moving to contain measles spread after two new cases

Just Posted

Penelakut filmmaker Steve Sxwithul’txw finds success in film and TV

Cop-turned-storyteller reaches back to his past for Tribal Police Files

Choir offers acapella take on Beatles hits

Soundings will perform concerts in Oak Bay and Sidney May 24 and 25

VIDEO: Scorpion found in B.C. woman’s kitchen finds new home in Victoria

The Victoria Bug Zoo welcomed the scorpion on Saturday

B.C. getting less bang for its buck

B.C.’s CPI topped 2.7 per cent in April 2019, compared to two per cent for all of Canada

Sidney North Saanich RCMP ask public to help locate missing 71-year-old man

Police seeking to make contact with man

Hamlyn bikes Vancouver Island to support sister with Neuroendocrine cancer

Sharon Hamlyn left Victoria April 29 and rode her bike all the way to the Port Hardy cenotaph.

Montreal researchers create audible hockey puck for visually impaired players

Three years ago, Gilles Ouellet came up with the idea for a puck that makes a continuous sound

Mother dead, child in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Shuswap campground

The woman was found unresponsive insider her tent and the youth was taken via air ambulance to hospital

Vancouver Island MusicFest: ‘House bands’ from the golden age of rock and R&B

Some of America’s greatest session musicians are coming to the Comox Valley this summer

Former B.C. Greyhound bus drivers head to Penticton for goodbye party

Big bash runs until Sunday, funded by drink cans left behind on busses over the years

Boy, 12, arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on another child at a Surrey park

The child was later released into his parents’ custody as Surrey RCMP continue their investigation

Full-scale search underway for missing kayaker on Okanagan Lake

Kelowna Paddle Centre member Zygmunt Janiewicz, 71, failed to return from his ‘daily kayak’ on the lake

Bucks hammer Raptors 125-103 to take 2-0 playoff series lead

Toronto heads home in a hole after second loss to Milwaukee

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read