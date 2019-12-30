Victoria police, fire and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team responded to an incident in the 700-block of Pandora Avenue on Christmas evening. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Woman dies after barricading herself in burning suite in downtown Victoria

Police-involved incident on Christmas Day under investigation

A woman related to a police-involved incident in downtown Victoria on Christmas Day has died, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO).

On Christmas night around 6 p.m., the Victoria Police Department was called to the 700-block of Pandora Avenue for report of an armed person causing a disturbance.

Officers found a woman had barricaded herself inside a suite in multi-unit residential building and soon, smoke could be seen coming from the unit.

RELATED: One suspect sent to hospital after barricade, fire in downtown Victoria on Christmas

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) and Victoria Fire Department were called in. The fire was extinguished and GVERT officers were able to make an emergency entry into the unit and take the woman into custody. She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

On Dec. 29 the IIO was notified the woman had died in hospital. In a media release the investigations agency said it is in contact with the woman’s family and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency responsible for overseeing all police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, with or without allegations of wrongdoing.

With files from Shalu Mehta.

READ ALSO: IIO investigating after car smashes through Victoria coffee shop early Monday morning


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada sends two more groups to Australia to help fight wildfires
Next story
Broken bones and buried parks: Stories of skateboarding’s beginning in Victoria and Vancouver

Just Posted

Woman dies after barricading herself in burning suite in downtown Victoria

Police-involved incident on Christmas Day under investigation

10 ways to spend New Year’s Day 2020 in Greater Victoria

Everything from swimming to live music and a levee on Jan. 1, 2020

Broken bones and buried parks: Stories of skateboarding’s beginning in Victoria and Vancouver

Part 2: Earliest skate parks were buried in Esquimalt, Saanich and West Vancouver

Victoria police host #VicPDLive ‘tweet-along’ on New Year’s Eve

Nearly 30 impaired drivers stopped over the holidays so far

‘There is no plan B’: Danbrook One resident priced out of finding new home

Langford says temporary support addresses only one structural issue

VIDEO: An attempted kidnapping leads today’s top stories

Watch a selection of our top features for Dec. 30

Small parking stalls and late-night vacuuming: Top 10 absurd 911 calls in 2019

E-comm 911 says calls are not just strange, they can be dangerous

EI premiums to fall in 2020 for workers and employers

As of Jan. 1, the premium for individual workers will drop four cents per $100 of insurable earnings

Cleanup continues after 26 train cars derail near B.C.-Alberta border

The train was carrying potash, according to the B.C. government

B.C. teen Amanda Todd’s cyberbullying case could go to court in 2020

Amanda Todd victim in 2012

Animals at B.C. zoo suffer ‘boredom and frustration,’ humane society says

Report calls on Metro Vancouver zoo to upgrade enclosures, stop housing animals ‘unsuited’ to B.C.

Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

Another Indigenous foster child sues Kelowna social workers over misuse of funds, neglect

Robert Riley Saunders is facing another lawsuit for allegedly stealing money from foster children

Snow and rain warnings issued for parts of B.C. coast, Interior

Peace River, North Thompson, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap regions can expect 15 to 30 cm of snow

Most Read