Woman dies after being hit by car on the highway south of Nanaimo

A woman walking along the Trans-Canada Highway died after being struck by a vehicle last night.

The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, June 16, south of Morden Road, in the northbound lanes.

Const. Sherri Wade, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said the pedestrian was walking northbound on the highway along the barrier, then stepped into a vehicle lane and was struck and killed.

The motorist, who was driving a hatchback, stopped at the scene and police have determined there was nothing criminal in any of the driver's behaviour.

A traffic reconstructionist was on scene at 2 a.m. Drive B.C. reported that northbound traffic was detoured until the highway's northbound lanes re-opened at 3:15 a.m.