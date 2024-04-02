Woman dies after being hit by pickup close to Nanaimo hospital

Driver being investigated for impaired driving after incident on Boundary Avenue

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle close to the hospital this afternoon.

According to crews on scene, B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics witnessed the incident on Boundary Avenue near Meredith Road at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, when a pickup truck struck the victim and knocked over a lamp standard.

Capt. Ian Stenberg, Nanaimo Fire Rescue, said the victim appeared to be in serious condition when she was transported to hospital. He confirmed the collision was witnessed by an ambulance crew and said the victim was receiving emergency first aid when firefighters arrived on scene.

“The ambulance just randomly was here when it happened, so there was no delay,” Stenberg said.

The male driver of the pickup remained on scene.

Nanaimo RCMP stated in a press release that the woman died of her injuries, and the driver is being investigated for impaired driving. Boundary Avenue is closed between Meredith Road and Nelson Street.

READ ALSO: Woman struck and killed by pickup in mall parking lot in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP hope to speak with pickup driver after pedestrian struck by car