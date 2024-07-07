Woman dies at Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver

Police say the 65-year-old had a pre-existing medical condition and went into medical distress

A 65-year-old woman went into medical distress and died at a Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver on Friday night (July 5).

Paramedics were called to BC Place sometime before 8 p.m., when the rock band was set to take to the stage.

Vancouver Police Department Const. Tania Visintin said the woman went into medical distress as the result of a pre-existing medical condition and that there was no criminality involved.

BC Place spokesman Adam Grossman said stadium staff performed CPR on the woman until emergency crews arrived, but that they weren't able to save her.

"We are all deeply saddened by the news," he said.

The concert continued on as planned. It was the band's first time playing in Vancouver since 2006.

