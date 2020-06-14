Northbound lanes of the old Island Highway are closed following a crash in front of Country Club Centre at 7:10 p.m. Sunday, June 14. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Woman dies in crash on highway in Nanaimo

Two other people sustained minor injuries in accident at 7:10 p.m. Sunday

UPDATE: A woman has died after a crash on the old Island Highway in front of Country Club Centre on Sunday night.

Nanaimo RCMP said a woman died in the crash and the two occupants of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

PREVIOUSLY POSTED: Northbound lanes of the old Island Highway are closed after a serious crash in front of Country Club Centre.

Nanaimo RCMP, B.C. Ambulance Service and Nanaimo Fire Rescue were called out at about 7:10 p.m. to a crash scene with two wrecked vehicles in the northbound lanes.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue deputy chief Tim Doyle said it appeared there were two patients transported to hospital and that there had initially been a request for air ambulance support. He said injuries were unknown, but called it a serious accident.

Northbound traffic is being detoured at the intersection of Bowen Road and Norwell Drive, and southbound traffic is limited to one lane at the crash scene. Police did not provide information about how long the highway will be closed.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: COVID-19 complicates recreational cannabis retail in Nanaimo


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

car accident

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Longer lines, higher fares and no booze: Flying is about to get more aggravating

Just Posted

VicPD arrest man who threw woman to ground in ‘random, unprovoked’ assault

Suspect released on a notice to appear in court at later date

Several unique-to-Canada species found in B.C., on Vancouver Island

New study shows West Coast is a hot spot of endemic plants, animals, insects

Meet the 11-year-old poet who won $30,000 for housing

‘I’m proud to help build a home for a family,’ says Glenlyon Norfolk student

Greater Victoria School District seeks feedback on hybrid instruction for coming school year

An online forum allows people to submit thoughts and ideas

Healing gathering set at B.C. Legislature for Indigenous woman fatally shot by police

Event to take place on June 18 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Politics as normal suspended in B.C., but will that change when house returns?

Wilkinson said support for Dr. Bonnie Henry necessary, but Liberals want the economy to recover quickly

POLL: Would you support permanently closing a portion of Government Street to vehicle traffic?

A move to increase foot traffic is a lifeline thrown to many… Continue reading

Woman dies in crash on highway in Nanaimo

Two other people sustained minor injuries in accident at 7:10 p.m. Sunday

B.C. firefighters rescue puppy from inside couch (yes, inside)

It’s a first, deputy fire chief says

Three people found dead in Lower Mainland house fire: police

Homicide investigators release update

Driver gets $759 ticket for driving 60 km over speed limit without license

Central Saanich Police impounded the vehicle for 30 days

B.C. Indigenous leaders speak out after 150,000 litres of oil spill in Abbotsford

Trans Mountain pipeline remains shut following spill at Sumas Pump Station on Friday night,

Dispose of your face masks safely, top doctor urges Canadians

Leaving masks lying around is bad for both environment and transmission

Lawsuit filed by family of a B.C. man who died in a police confrontation

Family says Jason Koehler died shortly after being jolted with a Taser, pepper sprayed, beaten with police baton

Most Read