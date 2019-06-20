Woman flees North Saanich RCMP in dinghy

Victoria woman tries to escape in dinghy, arrested for break and enter, theft and mischief

A 36 year-old woman was arrested on a sailboat for Break and Enter, Theft and Mischief, Tuesday. (RCMP/Submitted)

A manhunt on the high seas of North Saanich resulted in RCMP officers arresting a 36 year old woman aboard a sailboat, Tuesday.

On June 18, the Sidney North Saanich RCMP responded to a call of a break and enter in progress at the Seaspan ferry dock, in North Saanich. Crews told police that an unknown woman was onboard and appeared to be stealing items from cabins.

ALSO READ: Channel your inner pirate in epic Canada-wide treasure hunt

When confronted by crew she fled. Police arrived and extensively searched the area, before a crew member spotted her trying to make her escape in a dinghy. The suspect was paddling for a sailboat anchored offshore and the crew member alerted Sidney North Saanich officers who were still in the vicinity. With the assistance of the Outer Gulf Islands RCMP police vessel, officers sped to the sailboat, looking for the piratical suspect. Finding her still aboard the sailboat, officers arrested her for break and enter, theft and mischief, without further incident.

The woman arrested is believed to be a Victoria resident, and known to police. She was released with a future court date.

ALSO READ: No boozing while BC Ferries cruising

“Our frontline officers, in conjunction with our partners from the Outer Gulf Islands RCMP, again exhibited to our community our dedication to addressing property crime in the Sidney North Saanich area,” said Sgt. Brett Sinden, Operations NCO for the Sidney North Saanich RCMP. “We will continue to aggressively pursue thieves who see our community as a potential target.”

Police ask that if you see anything of concern within your neighbourhood, contact the Sidney North Saanich RCMP at 250-656- 3931 or the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.



nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter