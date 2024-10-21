Woman found dead after Coquitlam mudslide washes away home: RCMP

Firefighters, search and rescue find 57-year-old deceased after more than 24-hour search

A 57-year-old woman who was unaccounted for after a mudslide in Coquitlam has been found dead, police confirmed Monday.

Search and rescue and firefighters found the woman deceased on Sunday evening (Oct. 20), more than a day after her home was washed away in a mudslide.

Coquitlam RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said it was a deeply tragic outcome.

Police have notified her family, and no additional information will be provided.

RCMP were first alerted to the mudslide on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a "large amount of fast-moving water and debris across the road."

One home washed away in the slide. Police said Sunday the homeowner was unaccounted for, and search and rescue would be taking over the search efforts.

Quarry Road, between Calgary Drive and MacIntyre Road, remains closed. RCMP say first responders continue contact with residents who remain on the other side of the slide.

An Environment Canada weather summary on Monday said that 256 millimetres of rain fell in Coquitlam since Friday due to the "strong atmospheric river."

It was the most rainfall in the Lower Mainland, and the second-most in the province. Kennedy Lake on western Vancouver received the most rainfall at 318 millimetres.