Police say a body has been found inside the remains of a burned tent at an encampment on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Woman found dead after firefighters douse blaze at Vancouver tent encampment
Woman appears to have died before the fire started
Police say a body has been found inside the remains of a burned tent at an encampment on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.
A statement from Const. Tania Visintin says the woman’s body was found at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Visintin says firefighters had just put out a fire at the encampment on Hastings Street when they discovered the remains.
A cause of death is under investigation.
Visintin says it appears the woman died before the fire started.
Police are working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the victim.
Fatal FireHomeless
