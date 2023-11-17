Woman found dead in Vancouver still unidentified 5 months later: Police

Vancouver police are releasing images of her tattoos in hopes of indentifying her

Police say that more than five months after a woman was found dead in Downtown Vancouver, she has yet to be identified.

Vancouver Police Department Const. Tania Visintin said officers are looking for help now to identify the woman who died of an apparent overdose when she was found on a sidewalk near Drake and Hornby streets just before 8:30 a.m. on May 25. Visintin added there is no criminal investigation.

“Though her name is currently unknown, we believe someone out there knew this person and has information that may help us identify her.”

Visintin added that attempts to identify her through DNA, missing persons reports and police databases have been unsuccessful.

In hopes of identifying her, police have released images of her tattoos including: a blue star with the letter “J” on her left wrist, a robot carrying a radio on her right wrist and a tribal design with two red roses on the middle of her back.

Police say the woman “appears white, between 30 and 50 years old,” and is about five-foot-six. She had a slim build and short, reddish brown hair. She was wearing a bracelet with the word “dank” in beaded letters, and blue/turquoise reading glasses were found on the ground beside her.

Anyone who has information is asked to call VPD’s Missing Person Unit at 604-717-2530 or email missing.vpd@vpd.ca.