Woman groped by stranger in mall parking lot in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a woman was groped by a man she didn’t know in the parking lot of Woodgrove Centre this past weekend.

According to a police press release, the incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, near the bus exchange.

The woman said she had exited the mall and walked a short distance to her vehicle.

“As she was standing at her door, a male came up from behind her and groped her from behind,” the release noted. “In a state of disbelief and shock, she yelled several obscenities at the man, and watched as he walked off in the direction of the bus loop.”

The suspect is described as a 25-year-old man, 5-foot-7 or 5-foot-8, with dark skin, possibly Indigenous or Hispanic. He was wearing a black hoodie and a black mask. RCMP say they are reviewing mall surveillance video and are also considering releasing a composite sketch of the suspect.

