RCMP traffic accident analysts investigate the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a car near the Island Highway and Nanaimo Parkway interchange this morning. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Woman hit by car on highway allegedly ran into traffic

Incident happened early Thursday morning near Island Highway and Nanaimo Parkway interchange

Nanaimo RCMP say 911 operators received several reports of a woman running into traffic in the moments before a woman was struck and critically injured on the Island Highway on Thursday morning.

The incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 on the northbound lanes of Highway 1 between the Duke Point overpass and the Nanaimo Parkway and Cedar Road interchange.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, upwards of six 911 calls were received moments before the collision from motorists reporting a woman, dressed in dark clothing, running into traffic and that motorists had to take evasive action to avoid hitting her. Investigators determined from descriptions provided that the victim was the same woman reported by the callers.

Police said the pedestrian is a Nanaimo woman in her 40s and investigators are in the process of attempting to notify her next of kin. The woman was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is co-operating with investigators.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages, but investigators have been able to rule out drugs and alcohol as contributing factors for the driver, who is a Nanaimo man in his late 60s. The victim’s clothing, time of day, weather and her behaviour prior to the collision are all considered to be factors that contributed to the accident.

“The investigation’s continuing,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “We can only imagine what the diver must have gone through. Very horrendous experince and [RCMP Victim Services] have offered support for him.”

Northbound traffic was reduced to a single-lane from the Duke Point overpass to the interchange at Cedar Road and the northbound Nanaimo Parkway access lanes were also closed while RCMP collision analysts investigated the crash scene.

Previous story
Two found dead in B.C. house fire being treated as suspicious: police
Next story
Safety concerns prompt RCMP to shut down three B.C. high schools

Just Posted

UPDATE: Man faces charges after homeowner detains suspect in Oak Bay break and enter

Police were called to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. today.

Suspect sought after near head-on collision with Sooke Mounties

Police search wooded area in East Sooke for suspect

UPDATE: Tsawout First Nation sues for the return of James Island

Civil claim alleges province, feds failed to live up to terms of an 1852 treaty

Worst is over, but flu bugs could linger around Victoria

Unusual season saw both influenza A and B strains experienced in region

Police in Victoria target pedestrians in signalled crosswalks

Education campaign aims to remind people of the meaning of don’t walk signals

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

BCHL Today: Goalie greatness and a Nanaimo Clipper scholarship

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Woman hit by car on highway allegedly ran into traffic

Incident happened early Thursday morning near Island Highway and Nanaimo Parkway interchange

Two found dead in B.C. house fire being treated as suspicious: police

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team members were on the scene in Surrey Thursday

Taste a hint of last year’s wildfire in that merlot?

UBC researchers map smoke taint in wine grapes

A life of pie: B.C. woman bakes works of art, hopes to create a new industry

‘I had no experience in a kitchen whatsoever,’ says Vancouver baker Jessica Clark-Bojin

Annual pace of inflation slows as the price of gasoline levels out

Consumer price index for the final month of 2017 was up 1.9 per cent, officials say

RCMP fined $550,000 in wake of fatal Moncton shooting rampage

The force was convicted of failing to provide adequate use-of-force equipment, user training

Former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle to undergo psychiatric assessment

He was arrested by Ottawa police late last month and charged with various offences

Most Read