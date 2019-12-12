Woman injured during West Shore RCMP arrest prompts police watchdog investigation

IIO investigating to determine if police action or inaction linked to woman’s injuries

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating after a woman was injured while being taken into custody by West Shore RCMP. (Black Press Media file photo)

A woman injured during an arrest by West Shore RCMP prompted the police department to alert the province’s police watchdog.

RCMP notified the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO BC) of a Wednesday night incident that sent one woman to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to BC RCMP, a taxi driver showed up at the West Shore RCMP detachment around 9 p.m. with a female passenger in his car who was “refusing or unable to pay.” West Shore officers spoke to both the driver and the passenger and placed her under arrest for public intoxication and fraud.

The women allegedly resisted officers’ attempts to take her into custody and was injured in the process. She was sent to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

IIO BC is investigating to learn if police action or inaction is linked to the woman’s injuries.

IIO BC is a civilian-led police oversight agency tasked with investigating incidents of death or serious harm as a result of police officers on or off-duty.