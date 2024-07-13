Woman killed in Kelowna apartment fire: RCMP

An additional 17 people were placed in the care of Emergency Support Services

Police say one person is dead following an apartment fire in downtown Kelowna on Friday, July 12.

A 42-year-old woman was killed in the Bernard Street blaze, Kelowna RCMP confirmed in an update on Saturday morning.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim and will be providing any necessary support services," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier from the Kelowna RCMP. "Thank you to the Kelowna Fire Department, Salvation Army and City of Kelowna who assisted in accommodating the individuals displaced by the fire."

Crews responded to the fire just after 5 p.m., with smoke and flames coming out of the second storey of the 700-block building.

Although members of the Kelowna Fire Department were able to knock down the blaze quickly and contain it to the suite, "overhaul of the fire provided some challenges and a crew remained on scene overnight to ensure no hot spots existed and the fire was fully extinguished," city officials said in a press release.

Seventeen residents were placed in the care of Emergency Support Services following the blaze, officials added.

The cause of the fatal blaze is under investigation, fire crews said.

Kelowna’s General Investigative Support Team, meanwhile, currently have conduct of the file while a thorough fire exam takes place and the building remains cordoned off.

Fire crews responded with four engines, one ladder, one rescue, a command truck, and a safety officer.

RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and FortisBC were also one scene shortly after 5 p.m.

In a press release Saturday, city officials thanked Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) for assisting with the removal and care of several cats from the building.