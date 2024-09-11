Woman mauled by grizzly bear in northwest B.C.

The incident took place near Shelford Forest Service Road, BC Conservation Officer Service said

A grizzly bear attack near Burns Lake, in northwest B.C. left one woman injured on September 7.

The incident took place around noon in a remote area close to Shelford Forest Service Road, BC Conservation Officer Service (COS) said.

The woman, who was accompanied by another person, encountered a sow with three cubs feeding on berries. The sow charged and attacked, but the use of bear spray eventually caused the bear to retreat, COS said.

Emergency services, including RCMP and Search and Rescue teams, responded to the incident immediately. The injured woman was located and airlifted to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

COS conducted a thorough investigation of the site and concluded the incident was a defensive attack.

"Due to the nature of the attack and the remote location, no efforts were made to capture the bear," COS said in a statement.

COS is advising the public to follow safety guidelines for wildlife encounters. For more information, visit WildSafeBC.com.