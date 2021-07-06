Crystal Van Loon was found deceased, Saanich Police Department announced Tuesday. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Crystal Van Loon was found deceased, Saanich Police Department announced Tuesday. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Woman missing from Saanich facility found deceased, case under investigation

Chrystal Van Loon went missing from Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility

Saanich Police are no longer seeking assistance from the public regarding Chrystal Van Loon’s whereabouts, as the 39-year-old woman was found deceased.

Van Loon went missing on June 28 from the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility at 4575 Blenkinsop Rd. in Saanich.

Her death is currently being investigated by the Victoria Police Department and BC Coroners Service.

“Our condolences go out to Ms. Van Loon’s family and friends during this emotional time,” said Sgt. Damian Kowalewich of the Saanich Police Department.

ALSO READ: Saanich police’s new Safe Place program supports victims of hate crimes

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personMissing womanSaanich Police Department

Previous story
UPDATED: 35-year-old woman killed in Duncan crash Monday
Next story
46 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, 78% vaccinated

Just Posted

Crystal Van Loon was found deceased, Saanich Police Department announced Tuesday. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Woman missing from Saanich facility found deceased, case under investigation

Locals enjoy the many offerings of the Oaklands Sunset Market in this photo from a past year. The Wednesday evening event features fresh local produce and other goods, entertainment and a beverage garden. (Courtesy of Oaklands Sunset Market)
Oaklands Sunset Market kicks off biggest year yet in Victoria

The Maritime Museum of BC moves into a nearby space on Douglas Street behind the Empress Hotel this month. SS Valencia: ‘A Theatre of Horror’ continues at the museum to Sept. 2 in the new space. (Courtesy of Maritime Museum of BC)
Maritime Museum of BC moves around corner to Victoria storefront

Volunteers gathered in Colwood’s Pit House Park recently to remove armfuls of invasive Himalayan blackberry and Scotch broom plants. (Courtesy of Greater Victoria Green Team)
Colwood community members band together to remove invasive plants