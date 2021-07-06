Woman missing from Saanich facility found deceased, case under investigation

Chrystal Van Loon went missing from Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility

Saanich Police are no longer seeking assistance from the public regarding Chrystal Van Loon’s whereabouts, as the 39-year-old woman was found deceased.

Van Loon went missing on June 28 from the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility at 4575 Blenkinsop Rd. in Saanich.

Her death is currently being investigated by the Victoria Police Department and BC Coroners Service.

“Our condolences go out to Ms. Van Loon’s family and friends during this emotional time,” said Sgt. Damian Kowalewich of the Saanich Police Department.

