Woman OK after B.C. black bear attack in Pemberton

Encounter classified as defensive in nature, action not expected against the bear

A Pemberton woman was injured by a black bear on her Collins Road property on Tuesday morning, according to the BC Conservation Officer Service (COS).

The incident happened shortly after 7 a.m. while the woman was walking with her off-leash dog in some tall grass on her property. The COS said the woman "came upon a bear," which bit and scratched her before disengaging. She received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Her dog was not harmed.

Conservation officers investigated the scene, interviewing the victim and assessing the surrounding area. No bear was located.

"The COS investigation has determined that this attack was defensive in nature," wrote the COS in a Facebook post. "The bear was likely startled by the pair in a surprise encounter in tall grass and brush. There were no reports of aggressive bear behaviour in the area prior to the attack."

The COS added it will not attempt to capture or kill the bear because of the "defensive nature" of the attack and because it occurred "adjacent to a forested area."

The agency urged residents to take precautions to avoid wildlife conflicts—including leashing pets, making noise and securing attractants such as garbage, birdseed and pet food. More safety information is available on WildSafeBC's website and Facebook pages.

The COS said it will continue to monitor bear activity in the area. Incidents of aggressive bear behaviour can be reported to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.