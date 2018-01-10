Victoria woman walking her dog pricked by needle found in paper bag

Incident comes just one day after a toddler was pricked by a discarded needle downtown

A Victoria woman was pricked by an uncapped syringe Tuesday evening, just one day after a toddler suffered the same injury at a downtown McDonald’s restaurant one kilometre away.

Victoria Police said in a statement, the woman was walking her dog in the 700-block of Pembroke Street when the dog started to grab at a paper bag left beside a garbage can. In an effort to swipe the bag away from her dog, the woman felt a prick on her hand and after inspecting the bag, found several capped and uncapped syringes inside.

VicPD say they have no reason to believe the bag was placed there with malicious intent. The officer who responded to the call was able to reassure the woman, who was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday, a three-year-old child was pricked by an uncapped syringe while visiting a McDonald’s restaurant on Pandora Avenue with their parents.

Wayne Krawchuck, the owner of the franchise came forward with a statement Tuesday saying, “As the owner of a local family friendly business, I am treating this incident with the utmost priority and taking the situation very seriously.”

For more information on how to dispose of syringes properly or what to do when you locate one visit the City of Victoria’s website’s hypodermic needle disposal page.

