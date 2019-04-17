Taylor Brittany Flowers was arrested by Saanich Police for a pair of fires in the 2000 block of Frederick Norris Road in 2018. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Woman released in case of Oak Bay arson

The 25-year-old to appear in court next week for sentencing

A 25-year-old woman appeared in the B.C. Provincial Court on Tuesday morning in relation to two counts of arson charges and one breach of recognizance.

Taylor Brittany Flowers, dressed in a green jumpsuit, walked into the court room at about 9:15 a.m. and took a seat in the dock.

After responding ‘yes’ to being asked if she plead guilty to her charges, the Crown asked Judge Barrett to clarify the verdict for the record. Flowers was asked to stand and state her plea.

With the top of her head barely reaching the voice box, Flowers stated that she was pleading guilty to the breach but not to the arson charge because she felt trapped. Seemingly confused, the courts reached an agreement on the breach and set a date for sentencing on the two arson charges.

RELATED: Woman charged with arson for Oak Bay fires

Flowers, who has been in custody since Jan. 7, was sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to possessing a lighter, a breach of recognizance.

She was also sentenced to three years probation — which was noted by the court as an extraordinarily long period of time for someone with no criminal record — but due to the danger her activities caused, the length was deemed appropriate. For the first three months of the probation order Flowers is to stay in her residence unless accompanied by an approved adult. The subsequent three months a daily curfew will be imposed of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. along with a prohibition of lighters, matches or other fire starting products.

RELATED: Oak Bay resident could face another set of arson charges

Flowers is also not to go to the 3000 block of Woodburn Avenue and the 2000 block of Frederick Norris Road, where the fires occurred.

Flowers was released for time served and is scheduled to appear back in court on April 23.

In 2018, Flowers was arrested by Saanich Police for a pair of fires in the 2000 block of Frederick Norris Road on July 26. A small wood pile was reported on fire which residents were able to put out with a garden hose.

On Jan. 7, 2019 Oak Bay police and fire departments attended a call for a car cover on fire within a carport on Frederick Norris Road. Flowers, who was known to police for previously setting fires, was arrested and held in custody.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
60% of British Columbians favour cannabis testing at work: poll
Next story
New fishing restrictions will be devastating to Sooke, Port Renfrew

Just Posted

Elizabeth May’s wedding will be a ‘low carbon affair’ in Victoria on Earth Day

Green party leader’s wedding party to depart in a cavalcade of electric cars

New B.C. residents not exempt from speculation and vacancy tax

Darcy Garneau has lived and worked in B.C. for over a year but could still owe money to the province

Elegant waterfront gala to launch new Ballet Victoria season

Tickets still available for Spring Soiree on April 26: meet the dancers, bid on great auction items

Victoria wheelchair athlete nabs bronze in her final national championship

Final score was 69-70 in a tight game over the weekend

Ryan McCurdy added to Pacific FC’s back line

Season kicks off April 28 against HFX Wanderers

Gruesome details emerge on first day of trial for Oak Bay father charged in daughters’ deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Navigating the lineups for BC Ferries is a way of life for… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of April 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Scam watch: Better Business Bureau says wait to donate to Notre Dame rebuild

Bureau says scammers take advantage of whatever is in the news

B.C.’s ‘Captain Maniac’ has seen close to 1,000 concerts since 1964, starting with The Beatles

Longtime drummer Colin Hartridge still gets his kicks hosting an internet radio show

60% of British Columbians favour cannabis testing at work: poll

New survey also suggests most people satisfied with 19 being the legal age to buy, sell or consume

Fisheries Department announces chinook fishing restrictions in B.C.

Urgent protection measures include the closure of a commercial fishery involving seven endangered stock

VIDEO: Man dead after shooting in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood

Police said it appears to have been a targeted incident

B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

Premier John Horgan looks to cool dispute that’s heading back to court

Most Read