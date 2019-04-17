Woman released in case of Oak Bay arson

The 25-year-old to appear in court next week for sentencing

Taylor Brittany Flowers was arrested by Saanich Police for a pair of fires in the 2000 block of Frederick Norris Road in 2018. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

A 25-year-old woman appeared in the B.C. Provincial Court on Tuesday morning in relation to two counts of arson charges and one breach of recognizance.

Taylor Brittany Flowers, dressed in a green jumpsuit, walked into the court room at about 9:15 a.m. and took a seat in the dock.

After responding ‘yes’ to being asked if she plead guilty to her charges, the Crown asked Judge Barrett to clarify the verdict for the record. Flowers was asked to stand and state her plea.

With the top of her head barely reaching the voice box, Flowers stated that she was pleading guilty to the breach but not to the arson charge because she felt trapped. Seemingly confused, the courts reached an agreement on the breach and set a date for sentencing on the two arson charges.

RELATED: Woman charged with arson for Oak Bay fires

Flowers, who has been in custody since Jan. 7, was sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to possessing a lighter, a breach of recognizance.

She was also sentenced to three years probation — which was noted by the court as an extraordinarily long period of time for someone with no criminal record — but due to the danger her activities caused, the length was deemed appropriate. For the first three months of the probation order Flowers is to stay in her residence unless accompanied by an approved adult. The subsequent three months a daily curfew will be imposed of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. along with a prohibition of lighters, matches or other fire starting products.

RELATED: Oak Bay resident could face another set of arson charges

Flowers is also not to go to the 3000 block of Woodburn Avenue and the 2000 block of Frederick Norris Road, where the fires occurred.

Flowers was released for time served and is scheduled to appear back in court on April 23.

In 2018, Flowers was arrested by Saanich Police for a pair of fires in the 2000 block of Frederick Norris Road on July 26. A small wood pile was reported on fire which residents were able to put out with a garden hose.

On Jan. 7, 2019 Oak Bay police and fire departments attended a call for a car cover on fire within a carport on Frederick Norris Road. Flowers, who was known to police for previously setting fires, was arrested and held in custody.