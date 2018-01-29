Woman rescued after mudslide near Nanaimo, region reports flooding

Emergency crews attend the scene at Rumming Road in Lantzville where a woman had to be rescued after her car was caught in a mudslide early Monday morning. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

One woman needed to be rescued after a mudslide in Lantzville washed out a road in the middle of the night.

Ten emergency vehicles were on scene at Rumming Road just off the highway right on the border between Lantzville and Nanoose Bay a little after 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.

“A section of the road has been washed away and it would appear that a vehicle then went down into the large hole left by the washout, landed upside-down and went down the slide heading towards the ocean,” said Lantzville Fire Department deputy chief John Marment.

Search-and-rescue personnel were called out, set up a command post on Rumming Road and were able to remove the woman from her vehicle.

“The vehicle was unstable,” Marment said. “Even when search and rescue were trying to get her out, the vehicle was still sliding down this mudslide.”

The woman was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with unknown injuries.

The operation took place during a downpour.

Rumming Road is blocked off and parts may be washed out. A search-and-rescue command post has been set up. #Nanaimo pic.twitter.com/6zHfZjAaUT — Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) January 29, 2018

There were reports of another hill coming down nearby in Nanoose Bay – police had one southbound lane blocked near Hillview Road – and access to Northwest Bay Road was completely closed at the Nanoose Bay Petro-Canada station.

At 1:17 a.m., Drive B.C. advised of a washout 10 kilometres north of Nanaimo affecting traffic on Highway 19 in both directions. The incident was classified as “major.” Drive B.C. is also reporting water pooling on highways north of Nanaimo all the way up to Campbell River and also toward Port Alberni.

The Regional District of Nanaimo advised via social media of a landslide in Lantzville and flooding in Parksville and Whiskey Creek and has activated its Level 2 Emergency Operation Centre.

“Updates will be provided on our social media and website as needed,” the post reads.

Martindale Road in Parksville, Melrose Road in Whiskey Creek and Rumming Road are closed.

To report flooding in the RDN, contact 778-762-3553.



