Woman rescued off coast of Vancouver Island near Sidney

First responders assist woman 400 feet away from shore

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP and many other emergency services assisted a woman 400 feet from shore on Friday morning. (Black Press File)

A woman was rescued from the water Friday morning, 400 feet from the Sidney shoreline. Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, the Sidney Fire Department, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, Sidney Public Works, BC Ambulance Service, and the public all provided assistance.

Great work this morning by RCMP, Joint Rescue Coordination Center, Sidney Public Works, BCAS, the general public ashore and assisting in private vessels, Surrey Fire Dispatch and SVFD. A dispondent female was rescued approx 400’ off shore after being in the water for 20+ minutes — SidneyVFire (@SidneyVFire) November 2, 2018

The woman was in the water for over 20 minutes.

As the incident related to mental health, Cpl. Chris Manseau of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said no further details are being released.

