Sidney/North Saanich RCMP and many other emergency services assisted a woman 400 feet from shore on Friday morning. (Black Press File)

Woman rescued off coast of Vancouver Island near Sidney

First responders assist woman 400 feet away from shore

A woman was rescued from the water Friday morning, 400 feet from the Sidney shoreline. Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, the Sidney Fire Department, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, Sidney Public Works, BC Ambulance Service, and the public all provided assistance.

The woman was in the water for over 20 minutes.

As the incident related to mental health, Cpl. Chris Manseau of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said no further details are being released.

