Woman returned to West Shore on warrant after crashing in Oak Bay

Smashed car windows, stolen outboard, missing diamond round out police briefs

A woman with a warrant out of the West Shore was taken into custody after a crash in Oak Bay on Saturday.

Oak Bay police responded to a crash on Beach Drive near Cattle Point where a driver jumped the curb and drove through the brush before hitting a tree. The 49-year-old woman driving was not injured but the Oak Bay Fire Department was called in to clear the bushes from the driver’s side so she could get out.

Police records showed she had an outstanding warrant. The driver was assessed by paramedics and cleared for police custody then taken to the West Shore RCMP detachment to deal with the outstanding warrant. The vehicle was towed with extensive front end damage.

Vehicle windows smashed

Oak Bay police received a theft from auto complaint in the 2300-block of Hamiota Street on Monday, April 12. A witness saw a youth between the ages of eight to 12, dressed in black and wearing a red backpack, enter the parking area of a condominium building. The youth entered a vehicle and stole an older style printer and loose change. A similar second call came from the 2200-block of Cranmore Road on the same day. A vehicle was parked in the lot next to Oak Bay High School and had its window partially down. Someone stole a Nexus 5 cell phone and cash.

On Tuesday, April 13, Oak Bay police responded to another theft from auto complaint – this one parked at Anderson Hill Park. The vehicle’s passenger window was smashed and a purse was stolen. Someone has fraudulently used a credit card and the investigator is attempting to obtain surveillance video to identify a suspect.

While nothing was reported stolen, another window was reported smashed on Friday, April 16. The vehicle was parked in the 2000-block of Musgrave Street.

Diamonds in the wild

Be on the lookout for diamonds in the 2000-block of Cadboro Bay Road.

A diamond earring was reported missing on April 13. The earring is described as a ladies 18 k white gold with 36 diamonds around the loop. Only one earring was lost. Anyone who finds the earring is asked to call the Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424.

Outboard swiped

On April 15, Oak Bay police were called about a theft from the Royal Victoria Yacht Club. Someone stole a Yamaha 2.5 outboard engine off of a dinghy sometime between April 1 and 15.

