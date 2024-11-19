 Skip to content
Woman rips 'irreplaceable' engagement ring off senior's hand in B.C. parking lot

Victim, 85, robbed in parking lot of Abbotsford business complex
Vikki Hopes
Vikki Hopes

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who allegedly stole an engagement ring off the hand of an 85-year-old woman.

APD media officer Sgt. Paul Walker said the incident occurred at 1 p.m. Monday (Nov. 18).

He said the victim was leaving Sevenoaks Shopping Centre when she was approached in the parking lot by an unknown woman, who was trying to speak with her.

"The victim tried to have the suspect disengage from her when, all of a sudden, the suspect grabbed the victim’s hand and forcibly removed the victim's engagement ring from her hand," Walker said.

The suspect ran away and got into a waiting grey SUV, which left the scene.

Walker said although the victim was "extremely shaken," she was not hurt.

He said the incident is "incredibly concerning" and police are appealing to the suspect to "do the right thing" and come forward.

"The sentimental value that his ring has to the victim is irreplaceable," Walker said.

Police have released a photo of the suspect and the get-away vehicle. Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact the APD at 605-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd).

 

Vikki Hopes

About the Author: Vikki Hopes

I have been a journalist for almost 40 years, and have been at the Abbotsford News since 1991.
Read more

