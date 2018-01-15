Margaret Vey stands next to the bus stop in front of her Cadboro Bay Road home. She opposes plans to enhance the stop with a shelter, citing safety reasons. While Saanich has denied her request to have her concerns on the next council agenda, it left open the possibility of giving her a public forum. Black Press File.

Woman says Saanich giving her the “runaround” over bus shelter

A Saanich woman says she feels she is getting the “runaround” from the District of Saanich after raising concerns about plans for a bus shelter in front of her house.

“I just feel I’m getting a runaround,” said Margaret Vey. She made this comment after receiving a letter from the municipality that she describes as “ambiguous.”

The hand-delivered letter denies Vey’s earlier request to include her concerns at the next council meeting, but leaves open the possibility of having some public forum to air her concerns.

“In regards to your request, your concern will not be included on the next [council] agenda,” said Angila Bains, manager of legislative services, citing the council procedure bylaw as explanation. “You are welcome to contact members of [council] or to attend a future Open Forum (held at the beginning of each council meeting).”

Saanich’s legislative calendar shows Jan. 22 as the date of the next regular council meeting. Councillors meet tomorrow as committee of the whole.

Vey received Saanich’s response on Jan. 12, the “tentatively scheduled” starting date of the work, which would add a bus shelter to the existing bus stop outside her house in the Cadboro Bay neighbourhood.

The bus shelter would feature a bulged rather than a straight curb, and Vey said surveyors Friday sketched out the outlines of the bulge before departing.

Vey stresses that she does not oppose the bus stop per se, but rather the shelter on the grounds of safety, the “primary reason” of her opposition, pointing to the bulged curb. “This short, unexpected change to the curb would become a serious safety hazard to cars, cyclists and buses, as well as my use of the driveway, which I use most days, often several times,” she said in a letter to Saanich council.

Vey, who has lived in her home for 60 years, said drivers frequently speed through the sharp corner near her home, and the addition of a “short, unexpected obstruction” into a “very busy road” would threaten the safety of local residents, many of whom are families with young children.

By her own account, vehicles travelling through the area have lost control at her property three times, said Vey, who is recommending that the shelter move from its proposed location outside her house to a recently established crosswalk across Cadboro Bay Road at Gyro Park some 50-plus metres away.

