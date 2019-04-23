Taylor Brittany Flowers was arrested by Saanich Police for a pair of fires in the 2000 block of Frederick Norris Road in 2018. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Woman sentenced to time served, 3 years probation for Oak Bay arson

This comes after defendent spent 150 days in jail

Taylor Brittany Flowers appeared in the B.C. Provincial Court Tuesday morning for sentencing in relation to two counts of arson.

The 25-year-old was sentenced to 150 days in jail, time served, and three years probation after pleading guilty to all charges on a different date.

This comes after Flowers appeared in court last week for a breach of probation charge when she was found in possession of a lighter and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, time served, and three years probation as well.

Flowers seemed confused during her last court appearance, stating that she was only pleading guilty for the breach charge and not for the two arson charges although she had already entered a guilty plea on all charges during a previous court appearance. The Crown told the courts that Flowers deals with cognitive issues and has the mental capacity of a nine year-old, adding she accepts she had no basis to withdraw her original plea.

Around 4:20 on Jan. 7, 2019 Oak Bay Police received calls of a fire on Frederick Norris Road after two residents, who had previous encounters with Flowers, saw her walk in and out of a carport. A car cover had been set on fire damaging the hood of a BMW underneath. Residents were able to extinguish the fire with three buckets of water and Flowers was arrested.

Judge Barrett had to ask Flowers several times if she had been sleeping in the defendant chair before standing up to hear her sentence.

Flowers, who was taken into custody on Jan. 7 and released on April 16, will spend the next three years on probation — which was noted by the courts as an extraordinarily long period of time for someone with no criminal record — but due to the danger her activities caused, the length was deemed appropriate.

For the first three months of the probation order Flowers is to stay in her residence unless accompanied by an approved adult. The subsequent three months a daily curfew will be imposed of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. along with a prohibition of lighters, matches or other fire starting products.

Flowers is also not to go to the 3000 block of Woodburn Avenue and the 2000 block of Frederick Norris Road, where the fires occurred.

In 2018, Flowers was arrested by Saanich Police for a pair of fires in the 2000 block of Frederick Norris Road on July 26. A small wood pile was reported on fire which residents were able to put out with a garden hose.


