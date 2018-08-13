Woman sexually assaulted at Beacon Hill Park

The area near Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park where a woman reported she was sexually assaulted in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018.

Victoria police are investigating a report of a sex assault early Sunday in Beacon Hill Park.

A woman said she had been walking home and stopped at the park near Douglas and Superior streets when she briefly lost consciousness.

When she came to, a strange man was touching her, police said. She fled and called a family member, who called police.

The suspect is described as white, in his forties, 5’5” tall, with a medium build and a full, dark beard.

“Investigators are aware of an indecent act which was reported a short distance away in the evening of Thursday, August 9th, 2018,” police said in a statement Monday.

“It is currently unclear if these two incidents are related. In both of these incidents, the victims were able to get themselves to safety and then call for help. Our investigations into both incidents continues.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 250.995.7654, or anonymously at Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477.