Woman stabbed multiple times during argument in Colwood

A woman in Colwood suffered multiple serious stab wounds after an early morning argument Thursday.

“Our serious crime investigators are gathering evidence at the scene and interviewing witnesses. A female suspect was arrested for aggravated assault. The victim remains in hospital in stable condition with serious but non-life threatening injuries,” said West Shore RCMP Cpl. Chris Dovell.

The West Shore RCMP and B.C. Ambulance responded to a call for a woman who was injured during an argument at a residence. She was transported to hospital in stable condition with multiple stab wounds while another woman at the scene was arrested.

