Woman arrested after break-in, stabbing at Kelowna home

Morgan Marie Smith, 24, remains in custody

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly broke into a home and injured a resident in Kelowna.

Police were called to the 1300-block of Kelglen Crescent at 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 7.

Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old woman who had apparently been stabbed several times by someone unknown to her. The suspect fled after being confronted by others in the home.

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A woman matching the suspect's description was spotted around 3 p.m. in the area of Richter Street and Clement Avenue.

Morgan Marie Smith was taken into custody without issue and is set to appear in Kelowna Court on Sept. 10.

The incident was posted to Facebook alleging the suspect entered the home while the residents were moving items to the garage.

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition.