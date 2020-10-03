A placenta, which initial investigation shows to be of human origin, was discovered on Goose Spit beach Friday, Oct. 2. Photo via Google Maps

Woman steps forward about placenta found on beach on Island

Comox Valley RCMP investigators have no safety concerns and consider matter closed

  • Oct. 3, 2020 10:20 a.m.
  • News

A woman associated with the placenta discovered on a Comox beach has contacted the RCMP.

She came forward to speak with investigators in connection with the discovery at Goose Spit. A person out for a walk at the beach had found the placenta Friday morning and was not sure if it was human.

The Comox Valley RCMP has no concerns for anyone’s safety and now consider the matter to be closed.

RELATED STORY: Human placenta found on Comox beach

On Friday afternoon, the police reached out to the public for any information after initial investigation suggested the placenta was possibly of human origin. They were concerned it could be connected to a mother and newborn needing medical assistance. The police are not releasing any additional information about the incident out of respect for the privacy of those involved.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 exposure reported on Air Canada flight from Toronto to Victoria
Next story
Received a write-in ballot for B.C.’s 2020 election? Here is what you need to know

Just Posted

COVID-19 exposure reported on Air Canada flight from Toronto to Victoria

The BCCDC is cautioning anyone who was seated in rows 29-to-32 on Air Canada flight 195, Sept. 23.

Thrifting, vintage community booms in Victoria despite pandemic

‘Wow people want this and they will pay a premium not to have to go find it’

Saanich Emergency Program puts emphasis on preparation

Colouring contest aims to boost awaredness of being ready for an emergency

Prairie winter landscapes usher in the fall in Greater Victoria galleries

At The Galleries for October

Victoria taxi driver lauded for helping police apprehend dangerous sex offender

Fadil Rashead says receiving the VicPD award was one of the proudest moments in his life

Received a write-in ballot for B.C.’s 2020 election? Here is what you need to know

Close to 500,000 British Columbians have so far requested mail-in ballots

POLL: Have you requested a mail-in ballot for the B.C. provincial election?

British Columbians head to the polls on Oct. 24 but early indications… Continue reading

Woman steps forward about placenta found on beach on Island

Comox Valley RCMP investigators have no safety concerns and consider matter closed

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Confronting their addictions to make way for healing — a B.C. love story

‘I think what’s helped us is that we had to understand our past and move forward’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

COVID-19 is reshaping what first-time homebuyers are looking for: BMO survey

Still, 40 per cent of potential first-time home owners think now is a good time to buy

PHOTOS: ‘One of worst’ invasive crustaceans found on Lower Mainland shoreline

Management of European Green Crab a long-term project: biologist

Human placenta found on Comox beach

Beach walker made unsettling discovery Friday morning

Most Read