Mark’s Work Wearhouse Ltd. and Piccadilly Place Mall Inc. are being sued by a woman who states she fell in the store in February 2018, causing an emergency C-section. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Woman sues Salmon Arm store after fall causes emergency C-section

Lawsuit launched against Mark’s Work Wearhouse Ltd. and Piccadilly Place Mall Inc.

A Vernon woman is suing a Salmon Arm store, stating a fall at the store two years ago caused injuries and an emergency C-section.

Celeste Shantel Hind filed a notice of civil claim against Mark’s Work Wearhouse Ltd. and Piccadilly Place Mall Inc. in BC Supreme Court in Vernon on Feb. 5 of this year.

Court documents state that Hind, who was 34 weeks pregnant, was at Mark’s Work Wearhouse in the Salmon Arm mall on Feb. 6 of 2018 when she “tripped on hazardous and unmaintained shoeboxes that were on the ground, and fell on her abdomen… The fall resulted in an emergency cesarean section that same day.”

The document lists a variety of injuries which have allegedly affected the plaintiff’s health and lifestyle as a result of the fall. The injuries have caused and continue to cause her “pain, suffering, discomfort, loss of enjoyment of life, and permanent physical disability.”

Read more: Proposed class action against Uber can proceed

Read more: Quebec parents seek class action against makers of ‘addictive’ Fortnite game

The notice of claim does not include details of the baby’s health.

The document alleges a failure by the defendants to take reasonable care to prevent injury and loss, and to provide adequate warning of the dangerous condition.

The plaintiff’s claims include general and special damages, future care costs, loss of past and future housekeeping capacity and other costs.

As of Feb. 10, the defendants had not responded to the notice of civil claim, nor have the allegations been proven in court.


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Shore RCMP reminds drivers to watch for pedestrians following two incidents
Next story
Victoria’s Our Place Society brings back annual beauty day for women in need

Just Posted

Victoria police launches downtown core ‘visibility and engagement’ program

VicPD’s Project Downtown Connect has officers engage with business owners, staff

Saanich man serving life for double murder granted appeal for day parole

Derik Christopher Lord was convicted in 1992 for two second-degree murders

Victoria’s Our Place Society brings back annual beauty day for women in need

Beauty Day is taking place on Valentine’s Day

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority delays upgrades, prioritizes shore power

The GVHA master plan will be delayed for five years

Heavy rains lead to landslide on Harling Point

Oak Bay police also catch sea pirate with stolen motor

VIDEO: A trolly linking downtown Sidney to the westside leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 10

Woman sues Salmon Arm store after fall causes emergency C-section

Lawsuit launched against Mark’s Work Wearhouse Ltd. and Piccadilly Place Mall Inc.

Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en are against the Coastal GasLink pipeline proposed for northern B.C.

Wet’suwet’en supporters close down part of Island highway

Entrance, exit closures keep Comox Valley stretch of Highway 19 free of traffic

Escort recounts frightening story in Okanagan Sagmoen trial

Woman says she was hit by a quad so hard it flipped her over it

Pipeline protesters in court after RCMP enforce court injunction in northern B.C.

A next court appearance has been set for April 21

B.C. rethinks tree planting after wildfires, beetles deplete forests

Feb. 18 budget to show direction after Trudeau’s two-billion-tree pledge

Tim Hortons to offer non-dairy milk this spring, CEO says

Sales fell by 2.9 per cent last quarter

Plane with missing Merritt man ran off runway: Transportation Safety Board

The man was seriously injured in the incident

Most Read