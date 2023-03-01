Woman suffers serious injuries after being hit by a car on the highway in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP looking for witnesses to late-night collision at Mostar-Rutherford intersection

Nanaimo RCMP want to speak with any witnesses after a pedestrian was hit by a car on the old Island Highway at Mostar and Rutherford roads earlier this week. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car and sustained serious injuries.

The incident occurred at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the intersection of Mostar and Rutherford roads and the old Island highway, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene. A woman was treated at the scene by B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics and then transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for emergency treatment.

The woman who was driving the car involved remained at the scene. The release noted the investigation into the collision is only preliminary, but it appeared that the driver was proceeding southbound through the intersection in the slow lane when her vehicle struck the pedestrian.

“Investigators believe the victim was attempting to walk through the intersection from Mostar Road towards Rutherford Road when struck,” the release noted.

Police were unable to identify any independent witnesses who may have seen what caused the collision. Investigators have ruled out alcohol or drugs as contributing factors on the part of the driver, and noted in the press release that the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing.

Both lanes of the highway were closed for several hours while investigators, including an RCMP collision analyst, examined the scene. The vehicle involved sustained significant front-end damage and was towed from the scene, and will undergo a mechanical inspection.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage of the incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP traffic unit at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2023-6868.

READ ALSO: Man struck and killed crossing old Island Highway in Nanaimo



chris.bush@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newscollision