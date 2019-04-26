Woman taken to hospital after mattress fire in Victoria inn

Victoria Fire responded after multiple calls of a fire at the inn

One woman was taken to hospital Friday afternoon after a significant fire at the Arbutus Inn on Douglas Street in Victoria.

Victoria Fire responded after multiple calls of a fire at the inn, and flooded the scene with crew members because of the “high occupancy” use of the building. They discovered a mattress fire, limited to a lone occupant in an upper floor room.

“That person had been evacuated from her room before our arrival,” said Acting Battalion Chief Oscar Pohl. “Anytime that you take smoke into your lungs you’re going to want to get checked out as soon as possible. Better to overtreat the injury than ignore it.”

Some were allowed to return to their rooms immediately while others, on the floor where the fire was, awaited the fire investigation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cougar spotted in Gorge Road East area
Next story
Successful open heart surgery prompts Victoria family to rally for Jeans Day

Just Posted

Woman taken to hospital after mattress fire in Victoria inn

Victoria Fire responded after multiple calls of a fire at the inn

Successful open heart surgery prompts Victoria family to rally for Jeans Day

Remy Currie was born with a heart defect and underwent surgery at the BC Children’s Hospital

Cougar spotted in Gorge Road East area

Victoria police are asking people to stay away from the area

Roller skating is making a comeback in Esquimalt

The first drop-in roller skating event in decades starts tonight

Gifted rhododendrons create new garden for the Township of Esquimalt

Rhododrendrons to be planted April 27 from 9 a.m. to noon in Esquimalt Gorge Park.

B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

Highway 14, near Sooke, re-opens to alternating traffic

Fallen tree closed highway this afternoon

$1,000 reward offered after B.C. dog dies of strychnine poisoning

Topaz, a German Shepherd, collapsed while out on a run with her owner

Wanted by Crime Stoppers

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt?

Images of one of the word’s most iconic landmarks were seared into… Continue reading

VIDEO: Flooding in four provinces prompts states of emergency, evacuations

Parts of Quebec and Ontario have declared states of emergency

B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Spy vs. Spy: Court details how one B.C. private eye defamed another

Lee Hanlon made ‘plainly defamatory’ claims about Dianna Holden online over 14 months, judge found

Most Read