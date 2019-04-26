Woman taken to hospital after mattress fire in Victoria inn

One woman was taken to hospital Friday afternoon after a significant fire at the Arbutus Inn on Douglas Street in Victoria.

Acting Battalion Chief Oscar Pohl gives a statement at Arbutus Inn on Douglas Street after a mattress fire in one of the rooms. One woman taken to hospital. @VictoriaNews #yyj pic.twitter.com/Docx2fEneK — Keri Coles (@KeriColesPhotog) April 27, 2019

Victoria Fire responded after multiple calls of a fire at the inn, and flooded the scene with crew members because of the “high occupancy” use of the building. They discovered a mattress fire, limited to a lone occupant in an upper floor room.

“That person had been evacuated from her room before our arrival,” said Acting Battalion Chief Oscar Pohl. “Anytime that you take smoke into your lungs you’re going to want to get checked out as soon as possible. Better to overtreat the injury than ignore it.”

Some were allowed to return to their rooms immediately while others, on the floor where the fire was, awaited the fire investigation.

