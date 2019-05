Incident happened near intersection of Highway 17 with Sayward Road

Crews are recovering one of the occupants involved in motor-vehicle incident Sunday afternoon on Highway 17. Crews later carried the female passenger to hospital (Wolf Depner/News)

A motor-vehicle incident Sunday afternoon on Highway 17 sent at least one person to hospital, while causing traffic delays.

The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 17 and Sayward Road in the southbound lane.

READ ALSO: Multi-vehicle crash on Pat Bay Highway

Ambulance crews carried away at least one woman. The incident has caused traffic lanes southbound with traffic backing up close to Island View Road.

Updates to follow.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com