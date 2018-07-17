Woman trapped under car at University Heights

Driver of sedan backs into older adult walking through lot

A woman spent time trapped under a car at University Heights mall on Tuesday morning. Wolfgang Depner/News Staff

An older adult spent at least 10 minutes (likely more) stuck under a car after a younger woman backed her sedan at University Heights shopping centre on Tuesday morning.

First responders attended and freed the woman who was on the ground but was believed to have suffered only non-life threatening injuries.

Woman spent a few minutes trapped under a car at University Heights this morning until she was freed by first responders. pic.twitter.com/nT1AZjT9yl — Saanich News (@saanichnews) July 17, 2018

More details to come.

