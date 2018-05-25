Woman up on assault, mischief charges in relation to downtown incidents

A Victoria woman remains in custody pending a mental health evaluation after being arrested following an incident Wednesday night, which reportedly included her brandishing a knife at a man.

The suspect was observed throwing traffic cones into the roadway in front of moving vehicles in the 1100-block of Wharf Street just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. After a near miss, police say, a man nearby asked her to stop. The woman responded by pulling out the knife and coming at the man, who fled and called police. The man, who was unknown to the woman, was unhurt but shaken in the incident.

Patrol officers located the woman nearby and took her into custody at gunpoint. During the course of the investigation, officers recovered a knife and learned that the woman was also suspected in a mischief incident that took place at a business in the 500-block of Yates Street that resulted in damage to the location.

Police are recommending charges of assault with a weapon and mischief.

