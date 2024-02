Ashley Nicole Casimer is wanted breaching her release order

Cranbrook RCMP is searching for a woman wanted for outstanding warrants.

Ashley Nicole Casimer is wanted on a B.C-wide un-endorsed warrant for two counts of breaching her release order.

She is a 5’7” 130 lb indigenous woman with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a web-based tip at www.bccrimestoppers.com/leave-a-tip/. The public should not attempt to approach Casimer.