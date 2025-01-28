Woman who smeared blood on Prince George jail cell sentenced to house arrest

Adut Wol Madut, 27, pleaded guilty to mischief and assaulting a peace officer

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter PRINCE GEORGE CITIZEN

A Prince George provincial court judge sentenced a woman who smeared blood on the walls of a cell at the RCMP detachment to four months of house arrest and a year of probation.

Adut Wol Madut, 27, pleaded guilty to mischief and assaulting a peace officer on Monday, Jan. 27.

Police arrested Madut after a Feb. 25, 2024 disturbance at the Association Advocating for Women and Community shelter. Court heard that Madut took off her clothes in the cell, covered a camera with a tampon and spat at an officer. She also threw bloodied pants at an officer after dipping them in toilet water.

Judge Peter McDermick agreed to the joint sentencing submission from Crown and defence lawyers. He said Madut came to Canada as a refugee from Sudan in 2004 and is undergoing treatment for schizophrenia. She believes she has suffered fetal alcohol syndrome, but has not been formally diagnosed.

McDermick said Madut’s house arrest order contains an allowance to leave her Calgary home during two-hour periods on three days a week to attend appointments and shop for groceries.

She must not possess or consume drugs, except for prescription medication, but is allowed to consume alcohol only within her residence. McDermick also ordered her to attend and complete a counselling program directed by her probation officer.

The online court file shows Madut was also charged for allegedly causing a disturbance, wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer and breaching a release order on March 21, 2024 in Prince George.

She is scheduled to appear in Downtown Community Court in Vancouver on Feb. 5 related to a charge of assaulting a peace officer on Nov. 24, 2024.