Woman’s body found in Nanaimo park

Police say foul play not suspected but want to talk with anyone who might have seen the woman March 31

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered in Jack Point and Biggs Park this week.

According to a police press release, the body was found a short distance from the shoreline near the trail that leads from Biggs Park to Jack Point on Monday, March 31. B.C. Ambulance Service and Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded and tried to resuscitate the woman, but she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Nanaimo RCMP is continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the death, but said foul play is not suspected.

At the time of her death, the woman was wearing a black puffy parka, black leggings and black boots. Investigators are asking anyone who saw the woman in the Duke Point area or has dash cam video of the area between 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. on Monday, March 31, to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and refer to file No. 2025-9271.