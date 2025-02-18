Woman's body found on beach north of Nanaimo

RCMP seek help identifying person found dead in Lantzville on Feb. 14

The body of an unidentified woman was found on the beach in Lantzville last week.

In a press release, Nanaimo RCMP stated that Lantzville Fire Rescue was called out at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, after the discovery of a body.

The deceased person is thought to have been between 50-60 years old with short, wavy grey hair, black running shoes, tights and a grey sweatshirt.

The B.C. Coroners Service and Nanaimo RCMP are working to identify the body, but police are also asking that anyone with information that could aid in their efforts call the detachment's non-emergency number at 250-754-2345, citing file No. 2025-4361.