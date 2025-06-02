Woman's body pulled from Okanagan Lake

Believed to be in her 40s, woman was camping alone at Westside Road forestry site

A woman's body was pulled from Okanagan Lake on the weekend.

A camper at the Evely Forestry Campground on Westside Road confirmed the incident took place Saturday.

"She was camping by herself," the fellow camper said, believing the woman was about 45.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said the woman is not believed to be local.

The woman was reported as a missing person in the lake May 31 around 11 a.m. near the recreation campsite.

"BC Conservation Service officers contacted police after they were approached by a member of the public who informed them the woman was last seen swimming with her kayak the previous day and had not been seen since," said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer.

Police located the woman's body in the water at approximately 12:30 p.m.

"She was not wearing a life jacket," Terleski said.

No criminality is suspected and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means they person came to their unexpected death.

Neither agency has additional information to release at this time.