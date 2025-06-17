Woman's body recovered from Okanagan Lake 1 year after disappearance

A woman was found

The RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team has retrieved the body of a woman from Port Alberni who had been missing since September 2024.

On April 25, the RCMP recovered the body of Stephanie Woodcock near Peachland.

West Kelowna RCMP and the BC Coroner Service can confirm the 40-year-old female who was last seen in Peachland, was reported missing on September 18, 2024. The file has been turned over to the BC Coroner Service.

The BC Coroners service has found that Woodcock's cause of death is not suspicious.

Out of respect and privacy for the family, no other details will be released at this time.