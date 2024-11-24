Woman’s death considered a homicide, man also injured: Vancouver Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver Police

Police say they are investigating a homicide involving the death of a woman.

Vancouver police say officers were called overnight to a home in an area near Rupert Street and Euclid Avenue on the city’s east side.

Police say they found a woman in her 20s dead at the scene while a second male victim in his 20s was found injured and taken to hospital.

Police say they have arrested a 46-year-old suspect, but the individual was not identified and no additional details were released.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to contact police.

Vancouver police’s GeoDASH database shows the city has seen 10 homicides during the first 10 months of this year, down from 13 during the same period in 2023.