Woman’s death in East Sooke under investigation

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit assisting

  • May. 10, 2018 9:01 a.m.
  • News

Rick Stiebel – Sooke News Mirror

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is assisting Sooke RCMP with an investigation into the death of a woman in East Sooke.

According to an RCMP media release, Sooke RCMP responded to a report of a sudden death a 37-year-old woman in the morning of May 4 at a residence in East Sooke. The VIIMCU was called in to assist with the investigation after an assessment at the scene revealed unexplained circumstances.

The VIIMCU is working with the BC Coroners Service to attempt to determine the circumstances leading to the woman’s death.

The investigation is in its early stages and it is not clear at this time what specific circumstances played a role in the woman’s death. Investigators are continuing to gather evidence, and police do not believe there is any risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if you wish to remain anonymous.

Previous story
Canucks anthem singer announces bid for Conservative nomination

Just Posted

One person dead in incident at Port Sidney Marina

Police said the individual did not drown; cause of death to be determined

Strawberry Vale Preschool balks at school board rent increase

Community run preschool dates back to 1951

Fernwood garden in the middle of land dispute with school district 61

School board wants to demolish garden that a Victoria man has been using for four years

Victoria police seize drugs, stolen property after break and enter arrest

Two suspects were arrested at the 400-block of Cecelia Road Wednesday morning

Ticket sales low for women’s rugby sevens in Langford

Organizers hope fans will fill the stands for world class event

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

Canucks anthem singer announces bid for Conservative nomination

Well-known for singing O’Canada, Mark Donnelly announces quest for South Surrey-White Rock candidacy

Three new attempted murder charges for man accused in Toronto van attack

The man accused of killing 10 people and injuring 16 others in the van attack in Toronto last month appeared in court today

Trudeau regrets Trump decision to pull out of Iran nuclear agreement

“We know that standing firmly in support of the JPCOA with our NATO allies and others is extremely important,” Trudeau said.

Trump gives freed Americans flag-waving, wee-hours welcome

President Donald Trump met with three freed Americans detained in North Korea for over a year

Scientist wants risks of kids’ cancer drugs tested across the country

Scientist wants genetic test across Canada to gauge risks of kids’ cancer drugs

Proposed Conservative parental tax credit would cost $600M or higher: PBO

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s proposed tax credit for parents would cost the federal government over $600 million dollars in lost revenues in the first year

Vernon shooting, Penticton carjacking and fatal shooting in Nanaimo linked: police

Public assistance sought in locating car associated with three B.C. incidents that left one man dead.

VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris sings love for Canada while filming in B.C.

The ‘How I Met your Mother’ actor spent his last weekend in B.C. enjoying the fresh outdoors

Most Read