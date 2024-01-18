Woman’s death in Nanaimo last week now being investigated as a homicide

33-year-old woman found dead at her apartment on Jan. 10

A woman was found dead in her apartment last week and following a week of investigation, RCMP are now considering the case a homicide.

Nanaimo RCMP, in a press release, said the death of a 33-year-old woman on Jan. 10 in the Country Club area is now “believed to be criminal in nature.”

Police were called to check on the woman after several witnesses had been there and encountered an unidentified man.

“Despite the efforts of witnesses, the unidentified man fled and could not be located,” the release noted, adding that he was later identified and has spoken with police.

“This investigation is ongoing and at this time, police do not believe there is any risk to the public,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release.

The Nanaimo RCMP serious crimes unit has taken over the case and investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a grey 2007 Nissan Sentra with B.C. licence plate SP272P that was reported stolen and is linked to the investigation. To see an image of the vehicle model, click here.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and cite file No. 2024-1071.

