The Sooke Transition House Society operates Annie’s Place, a 24-hour emergency crisis facility for women and their children who are leaving situations of intimate partner violence, community violence and domestic violence. (Pixabay)

Women and children fleeing violence find safety with Sooke Transition House Society

Annie’s Place is a home built on hope

It’s been a consistent message during the pandemic: “Stay at home, and stay safe.” But what if home is not a safe place?

Statistics Canada reports that a woman in Canada is killed by someone she knew intimately about every six days. About a third of all police-reported violence happens between intimate partners. Thousands of more assaults are never reported.

These realities have not changed because of the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Students step up to make sure community members don’t go without

The Sooke Transition House Society (STHS) has been a safe harbour for women for nearly 30 years. The society operates Annie’s Place, a 24-hour emergency crisis facility for women and their children who are leaving situations of intimate partner violence, community violence and domestic violence.

“I know that with COVID right now, a lot of people are dealing with struggles of being in an unhealthy relationship and not knowing what to do, and it’s become very dangerous for a lot of people,” said Charleyne Oulton, chair of the society, who was a transition house resident more than 14 years ago.

Tracy Schetterer, the STHS managerial director, and her seven support workers, resolve to make a difference in women and children’s lives.

“From the time they come into the house until the time they leave, we tell them this is your home,” Schetterer said. “We’re here to support them 24/7.”

A stay can be as short as one day and as long as a few weeks. In that time, an STHS outreach worker provides direct assistance to clients, including needs assessment, information and referrals, safety planning and transportation assistance. The worker also acts as a client advocate and accompaniment when appropriate for medical, legal or social service appointments.

The society offers counselling services for both women and children and co-funds a victim services program run in conjunction with the Sooke RCMP.

In 2020, the society housed 17 women and 12 children. So far, in 2021, two women and three children have sought protective shelter.

Many families at Annie’s Place are from out of town – some as far away as Alberta and Washington State. Often, Sooke women who seek help are referred to transition homes in other areas of the province or beyond, Schetterer said.

ALSO READ: How relationships might be tested during the pandemic

Oulton said Sooke is lucky to have a transition house when other smaller communities don’t have one. Still, other services are needed throughout the Island, including secondary housing and more counsellors.

“I think that we’re in Sooke, and part of the conversation is just pure magic,” she said.

The Sooke Transition House Society operates Annie’s Place with funding from B.C. Housing, while the B.C. Public Safety and Solicitor General Ministry fund counselling programs, victim services and outreach services. The society also hosts community fundraising events.

Staff at Annie’s Place can be contacted 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 250-642-2591. Anyone at immediate risk of harm should call 911.

•••

SIDEBAR

Even though the past year has been anything but traditional, an annual fundraiser put on by the Sooke Transition House Society will return, but with a twist.

The society’s annual Beer and Burger Night was cancelled last March due to COVID-19 restrictions. The community donated more than 70 items for a silent auction.

Now that auction will be held via Facebook, beginning March 4 and running to March 11.

Among the items up for auction are artwork, locally produced crafts, gift certificates, salt lamp – even a hand-painted umbrella.

All those who bought a ticket to the actual event have also donated the money for their beer and burger back to the society, said STHS executive director Crystal Gelsinger.

Check out the auction on the Sooke Transition House Society Facebook page.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

charitySooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Declining Vancouver Island cougar populations linked to wolves
Next story
New emergency alert platform for Saanich Peninsula Alert promises more options

Just Posted

BC Housing ensures that by March 31, shelter will be available to all people living outside. (Black Press Media file photo)
All unhoused Victoria residents will be offered shelter by March 31, says BC Housing

BC Housing working to secure shelter locations in coming weeks

Cathy Armstrong, executive director of the Land Conservancy, Paul Nursey CEO of Destination Greater Victoria and Saanich Coun. Susan Brice helped to kick off the annual Greater Victoria Flower Count at Abkhazi Garden Monday. This year, the flower count is less about rubbing the region’s weather in the rest of Canada’ faces, and more about extending a bouquet of compassion and love. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
2021 Greater Victoria Flower Count sows seeds of compassion

Friendly flower count competition runs from March 3 to 10

(Black Press Media file photo)
Off-duty officer finds safety in car from pipe-wielding man near Victoria police headquarters

VicPD recommending charges of assault with a weapon

Oak Bay police seized a fake police badge marked ‘Special Police’ from the car of a driver who rolled through the stop sign at the intersection of King George Terrace and Beach Drive on Saturday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay Police seize fake police badge at traffic stop

Underage public drinking, face-to-face scams keep police busy

The Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre has reopened with 45 shelter spots for people experiencing homelessness in Victoria. (Courtesy of Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre)
Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre shelter in Victoria reopens with spots for 45 people

Arena is an interim step until long-term housing is found

Langley resident Carrie MacKay shared a video showing how stairs are a challenge after spending weeks in hospital battling COVID-19 (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Stairs a challenge for B.C. woman who chronicled COVID-19 battle

‘I can now walk for six (to) 10 minutes a day’

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation, May 8, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C.’s weekend COVID-19 cases: 532 Saturday, 508 Sunday, 438 Monday

Fraser Health still has most, eight more coronavirus deaths

B.C. Attorney General David Eby speaks in the legislature, Dec. 7, 2020. Eby was given responsibility for housing after the October 2020 provincial election. (Hansard TV)
B.C. extends COVID-19 rent freeze again, to the end of 2021

‘Renoviction’ rules tightened, rent capped to inflation in 2022

Face mask hangs from a rear-view mirror. (Black Press image)
B.C. CDC unveils guide on how to carpool during the pandemic

Wearing masks, keeping windows open key to slowing the spread of COVID-19

Churches, including Langley’s Riverside Calvary Church, are challenging the regulations barring them from holding in-person worship services during COVID-19. (Langley Advance Times file)
COVID-19: B.C. churches in court to attempt to overturn ban on in-person services

A judge will hear arguments Monday through Wednesday

Det. Sgt. Jim Callender. (Hamilton Police Service screenshot)
B.C. man dead, woman seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton, Ont.

The man was in the process of moving to the greater Toronto area, police say

Police have identified the vehicle involved in the Feb. 14 hit-and-run in Chemainus and are continuing to investigate. (Black Press Media files)
Police seize and identify suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

Investigation into death expected to be lengthy and involved

(Black Press file photo)
Child in critical condition, homicide investigators probe incident near Agassiz

The child was transported to hospital but is not expected to survive

Sewage plant in Lower Mainland, operated by Metro Vancouver. (Metro Vancouver screenshot)
‘Poop tracker’ launches as researchers test Lower Mainland sewage water for COVID-19

‘Studying the virus in wastewater allows researchers to look at an entire population…’

Most Read