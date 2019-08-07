Women and girls have the opportunity to apply for Achieve Anything Foundation’s navy experience on Sept. 14. (Achieve Anything Foundation Submission)

Women and girls offered free day trip on navy warship

Sept. 14 trip will include firefighting, and air force search and rescue demonstrations

A non-profit group that organizes exciting experiences for women and girls is offering a free opportunity to sail on a Royal Canadian Navy warship.

The Achieve Anything Foundation’s mission is to provide hands-on experiences to try and inspire future female leaders in the STEM fields of aviation, aerospace, marine and defence. It describes its goal as helping women go from shop floor to top floor, and has hosted a number of exciting events in the past.

ALSO READ: Coast Guard shows off Canadian can-do attitude

Its current offer to sail on a navy warship is open to anyone over the age of 12, with the vessel leaving from the Esquimalt naval base on Sept. 14. Muster time is 9 a.m. and return to port is scheduled for 4 p.m.

The day at sea forms part of its “Operation: This is you!” schedule of events and will include a number of on-board activities, such as trying on gear and rotating through the duty stations. Included in the experience will be a joint Search and Rescue demonstration by the Royal Canadian Air Force, as well as a ship-based firefighting simulation.

The organization has grown quickly from holding small aviation events to whole-day excursions, involving groups such as fire departments, the armed forces and the Coast Guard. It aims to empower women and give them exposure to activities and professions they might not have considered. President Kirsten Brazier used her background as a pilot to inspire the foundation’s focus, and her team has organized a variety of experiences that are always fully subscribed.

ALSO READ: Incredible free Coastguard experience for women and girls

The last activity day on Vancouver Island was a Coast Guard experience in March, which saw 60 participants tinker with boats and try on drysuits. The activities are specially designed to be hands-on and interactive, with an inclusive and friendly atmosphere fostered.

The foundation advises that applications to attend must be made in advance, with each person filling out her own application. For more information visit achieveanything.ca/thisisyou.html or email thisisyou@achieveanything.ca.


