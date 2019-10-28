Women appeal to public after losing Saanich home and belongings to fire

Two women who lost their belongings in a Saanich house fire have a GoFundMe campaign to try and recover some of their losses. (GoFundMe)

Two women are asking for the public’s help after losing their shared Saanich cabin in a fire last week.

A fire broke out in a cabin in the 4300-block of Prospect Lake Road early in the morning on Oct. 23, leaving its two occupants Emma and Larissa, without a home.

The women started a GoFundMe campaign to help recover some of their losses.

“Our sweet little cozy home came down in flames in the early hours of Wednesday morning,” the GoFundMe reads. “All of our belongings taken with the blaze. We are physically okay and grateful for each other and the love that we’ve received.”

The fundraiser explains that Emma had just arrived from Nova Scotia in the beginning of October and Larissa had called the cabin home for four months. The two lost everything from clothes, glasses, laptops, cameras and phones to healing instruments, Tibetan bowls, aromatherapy diffusers, salt lamps and “countless sentimental belongings.”

“We are reaching out for help in any way to help us get back on our feet again. … Unfortunately, we did not have renters insurance on the heritage building that we were living in.”

The GoFundMe campaign has so far raised more than $4,300 of its $20,000 goal.

