Women working in Victoria targets of unwanted explicit phone calls

Police say women working in Victoria businesses have been targets of unwanted, sexually explicit phone calls (Pexel)

Victoria Police say that women working at local businesses in Victoria have been targets of unwanted, sexually explicit, anonymous phone calls.

Nine businesses have reported these incidents over the past six months. Police believe, given the similarity between the calls, that the same man may be responsible for all of them.

Police are asking anyone who has a similar experience to write down the time and date of the call, and make notes of exactly what he said and anything identifying or unique about his voice.

People may then call the police at their non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

